Ask These 3 Questions Before Donating to a GoFundMe Campaign

It happens to the best of us. You're taking a few minutes to do some scrolling on social media when a friend posts a link to a GoFundMe campaign. Before you know it, you're reading someone's unfortunate story and are digging out your credit card to make a modest donation.

Many people prefer to donate to GoFundMe campaigns than to registered charities, even though the latter can result in savings on taxes. The reason? They figure that with a GoFundMe, a beneficiary is getting to use that money directly, whereas with a charity, it can be hard to know how much money is being spent to pay directors' salaries.

The problem with GoFundMe campaigns, though, is that you might run into a lot of them as you're going about your day. It's estimated that a donation is made every second to a GoFundMe campaign. And while it would be nice to donate to every single one, in reality, that's probably not possible. As such, if you're looking for a way to support good causes without depleting your savings, here are three questions to ask yourself before donating money to a GoFundMe.

1. Do I have any sort of connection to the beneficiary?

Sometimes, people randomly share GoFundMe campaigns on their social media pages. But if you run into a situation where your old college roommate's brother has been in an accident and they're raising funds to help with his recovery, well, that's the sort of campaign that should maybe take priority.

Also, it can be hard to vet a GoFundMe campaign and make sure it's legitimate. But if it's being run by someone you know, or someone you have a connection with, that becomes easier.

2. Do I have extra wiggle room in my budget this month?

You may want to contribute to Molly's fundraiser to get her dog surgery, Bobby's Eagle Scout project to clean up a park, and Leo's recovery from a debilitating disease. These are all worthy causes. But before you contribute to any of them, you need to ask yourself how you're doing financially.

If you're paying your bills just fine and have the wiggle room to donate money, then by all means, do so. But if money has gotten tight and you're already at risk of falling behind on your own bills, then you may need to pass on donating until your financial situation improves.

3. Is there another way I can help other than donating money?

Maybe you're inspired to donate money to the victims of a house fire in your town who lost everything. But if you're low on funds, there may be another way to help. You could send a message asking the campaign organizer if the family needs clothing and household items, and then donate items you no longer need.

In some cases, the best way to help really is to send money. But it never hurts to explore alternatives if money is tight for you.

GoFundMe campaigns are everywhere, and many are heart-wrenching stories. But it's a good idea to tackle these questions before making a donation -- even if you're moved to contribute each and every time.

