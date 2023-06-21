Ask an Advisor: What Conflicts of Interest Can Arise Even With a Fiduciary?

The existence of fiduciary duty does not prevent potential conflicts of interest. Could you explain a little more about this idea? What types of conflicts could arise even with a fiduciary?

– Marianne

Finding a fiduciary is a great start when you're looking for a financial advisor. Fiduciaries are required to act in their clients' best interest, which is obviously to your benefit.

But you're exactly right – a fiduciary financial advisor isn't automatically free from conflicts of interest. Of course, that doesn't mean that you can't get good, objective advice. While conflicts of interest certainly can be problematic, they shouldn't necessarily be a deal breaker.

The key is to understand the conflicts of interest that can arise, to find an advisor who communicates honestly about those conflicts of interest - both in your initial conversations and as you work together - and to navigate them as thoughtfully as you can.

Some financial advisors are affiliated with a specific brokerage firm or insurance company and are therefore incentivized to recommend that company's products. These incentives may constitute a conflict of interest.

For example, if your financial advisor works for Northwestern Mutual, they may recommend Northwestern Mutual insurance policies. Or if your financial advisor works for Schwab, your investment portfolio may consist of Schwab mutual funds and ETFs.

How a financial advisor gets paid plays a big role in determining their conflicts of interest. Some advisors receive much or all of their pay through sales commissions. That is, when you purchase the investments or insurance products they recommend, they receive a percentage of that purchase in the form of a commission.

Commissions can be a conflict of interest for these two main reasons:

High-commission products are often not in your best interest, especially when lower-cost alternatives exist. Certain financial products don't pay commissions, which means some commission-based financial advisors may not recommend those products if they want to earn money.

However, even fee-only financial advisors have potential conflicts of interest that could arise:

Advisors who charge a fee for assets under management have an incentive to potentially recommend that you increase your invested assets over other financial goals.

Advisors who charge an hourly fee have an incentive to bill more hours.

Advisors who charge a flat fee have the incentive to spend less time on your account in order to maximize their profit per hour.

At the end of the day, there is no financial advisor that I know of that's free from conflicts of interest. There is always at least some incentive to make recommendations that could make them more money even if it's not completely in their clients' best interest.

For you then, the goal is to understand how your financial advisor is paid, what financial products he or she is able or incentivized to recommend and how that could affect the advice you receive. Then, you'll want to have an honest conversation with your financial advisor about all of the above.

