Ask an Advisor: Does the 5-Year Apply to My Beneficiary If I Do a Series of Roth Conversions Before I Turn 73?

I want to do three Roth conversions in the next three years before I turn 73 in 2027 so that my beneficiary doesn't have to deal with taxes. If I should die soon after the last conversion, will my beneficiary be subject to the five-year rules?

– Tom

This is a good question. The five-year rules are a regular source of confusion. We field a lot of questions about them in this column. The good news is the answer is clear in this case: No, your beneficiary does not have to worry about the five-year conversion rule. Let's take a closer look at the five-year rules and the rules for beneficiaries.

What Are the 5-Year Rules?

First, let's address the fact that there are two five-year rules for Roth IRAs: One that only needs to be satisfied once and another that applies to each individual Roth conversion.

The first five year rule dictates that in order for a Roth IRA distribution to be qualified, you must have opened and maintained a Roth IRA for at least five years (in addition to being 59 ½ or older). You only have to satisfy this rule once in your lifetime. After that, it's met for all future Roth IRAs and contributions to them. Withdrawing investment earnings before the five-year period has elapse will trigger a 10% early withdrawal penalty, even if you’re 59 ½ or older.

The second rule applies specifically to Roth conversions. Tom, you are correct that a separate five-year waiting period applies to each Roth conversion.

If someone does a Roth conversion this year and they’re under 59 ½ years old, five years must elapse before they can withdraw the money tax- and penalty-free. If they do another Roth conversion next year it will have its own five year cooling off period.

What’s the Purpose of the 5-Year Rules?

Each five-year rule has a different purpose and I think understanding them can help you remember when each rule will apply. It also may be helpful to preface this discussion with a reminder that you can always withdraw your own contributions to a Roth IRA tax and penalty free – any time, for any reason, at any age.

The first rule relates to whether or not you can withdraw the earnings tax-free. So, assume you contribute $7,000 to a Roth IRA, and it grows to $8,000 within the first three years. You have $1,000 of gain. If this is your first Roth IRA (and you therefore haven't satisfied the first five-year rule), you'll have to pay income tax on that $1,000 if you withdraw it. This is true regardless of your age. Even if you are 59 ½ or older, this rule must be satisfied to qualify for tax-free withdrawals of investment gains.

The five-year rule associated with Roth conversions is meant to prevent those who are under 59 ½ from circumventing the 10% early withdrawal penalty.

Imagine this scenario in the absence of the five-year conversion rule: Suppose you are 50 and have $25,000 in a traditional IRA that you'd like to withdraw. You are free to do so of course, but in addition to regular income tax you'll have to pay an extra 10% because you’re withdrawing earnings early. Instead, you convert it to a Roth IRA and then immediately withdraw it. Sure, the conversion is subject to income tax, but you would circumvent the 10% penalty because you can always withdraw your contributions from a Roth tax and penalty free.

The five year conversion rule specifically closes this loophole. To be considered a “qualified” withdrawal – one not subject to taxes or penalties – this rule must be met after a conversion.

Is Your Beneficiary Subject to the 10% Early Withdrawal Penalty?

So, here's where your specific question comes into play. The five-year rule for Roth conversions determines whether you are subject to a 10% early withdrawal penalty. You personally don't have to worry about the five-year conversion rule because you are over 59 ½ and the early withdrawal penalty simply no longer applies to you.

The same is true for your beneficiary, even if they are under 59 ½. That's because beneficiary IRAs are categorically not subject to the 10% early withdrawal penalty.

Bottom Line

The five-year conversion rule exists to prevent IRA owners from circumventing the 10% early withdrawal penalty. However, this rule doesn’t apply if you are 59 ½ or older. Additionally, beneficiaries who inherited converted IRAs don’t need to worry about each of the conversion periods because the 10% early withdrawal penalty doesn't apply to inherited IRAs.

