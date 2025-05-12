Ask an Advisor: Can My Wife Collect Social Security on My Earnings Record and Switch to Hers at Age 66?

I’m 57 and my wife is 48. Both of us work, but my wife makes much less money than I do (almost 1/3 of what I make). I am planning to retire at age 66 and start collecting Social Security benefits.

It is my understanding that I will be eligible for full benefits ($3,653 per month) and my wife can collect half of my benefit ($1,826) since it’s more than what she can get from her earnings record.

However, if she decided to delay her Social Security benefit and continue to work until age 66, her own retirement benefit will exceed $1,826 (50% of my benefit). My question is: Can she do that?

-Shad

Your wife can collect her spousal benefit based on your earnings record and then switch to her own later on, but it doesn't quite work the way you've laid out. Your question suggests that we may need to clarify how Social Security works. Understanding your options can help you create a strategy that fits your situation.

Understanding Full Retirement Benefits

The age at which you can begin collecting your full benefit is called your full retirement age. For anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is 67. For you, that means filing at age 66 would be one year early. Your benefit would be reduced by 5/9 of 1% for each month filed early-about 6.7% for a full year.

Alternatively, you could delay filing and earn delayed retirement credits to increase your benefit. For each month you delay Social Security beyond your full retirement age, your benefit increases 2/3 of 1% or 8% per year. Delaying until age 70 could increase your benefit by 24%, after which no additional credits accrue.

How Spousal Benefits Work

When a person files for Social Security benefits, they can either claim their own retirement benefit based on their earnings record or claim a spousal benefit based on their spouse’s earnings record.

As you've pointed out, the spousal benefit is generally 50% of the higher earnings spouse’s benefit. Specifically, it is 50% of the amount you would collect at your full retirement age. This is called your primary insurance amount or PIA.

It is not reduced if the primary earner files early, and it does not earn delayed filing credits. Her spousal benefit is based on the amount you would receive at full retirement age, regardless of when you file.

Why Your Wife's Filing Age Matters

However, we need to talk about your wife's age and the timeline you've laid out.

In nine years when you retire and begin drawing your benefit, she will be 57. The earliest she can file is 62, so there will be about five years between the time you begin collecting and when she can start.

Filing at 62 reduces her spousal benefit due to early filing penalties. The Social Security reduction is 25/36 of 1% for each of the first 36 months before full retirement age, and 5/12 of 1% for each additional month. Since her full retirement age is 67, filing at 62 results in a 35% reduction. As a result, she would receive only 32.5% of your primary insurance amount. For example, if your PIA is $1,000, her spousal benefit would start at $500-but with a 35% reduction, she'd receive $325.

To receive half of your primary benefit, she would need to wait until age 67.

Can Your Wife Switch to Her Benefit at Full Retirement Age?

Filing for your own benefits doesn't automatically trigger spousal benefits for your wife. She must file separately to begin receiving payments, and she doesn't need to file at the same time you do. When she does file, she'll receive either her own benefit or the spousal benefit-whichever is higher.

She can choose to wait and continue increasing her own retirement benefit. However, if she claims a spousal benefit at 62, it may affect the amount she can later receive on her own record.

There was once an option called "file and suspend," which allowed someone to file a claim on a spouse's record while deferring their own benefit. However, that option went away with the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015. When she files for either her own benefit or a spousal benefit, she's deemed to have filed for both. If she begins collecting a spousal benefit at 62, any switch to her own record later will still be treated as if she filed at 62-reducing her benefit.



Next Steps

Your wife may be able to collect up to 50% of your primary insurance amount or the full amount of her own benefit. Although she can switch between benefits, filing for one is treated as filing for both. I'd encourage you not to look at it as a standalone decision. The best option may depend on factors like your life expectancy and income needs. It’s helpful to consider your Social Security strategy within the context of your overall retirement plan.

If you claim benefits before full retirement age and continue working, your benefits may be reduced due to the earnings limit. In 2025, $23,400 is the annual limit. For every $2 earned over that, $1 is withheld. This reduction is temporary, but it can affect cash flow. And if you reach full retirement age in 2025, your earnings for the months leading up to your birthday are limited to $62,160.

Brandon Renfro, CFP®, is a SmartAsset financial planning columnist and answers reader questions on personal finance and tax topics. Got a question you'd like answered? Email AskAnAdvisor@smartasset.com and your question may be answered in a future column.

Please note that Brandon is not an employee of SmartAsset and is not a participant in SmartAsset AMP. He has been compensated for this article. Some reader-submitted questions are edited for clarity or brevity.

