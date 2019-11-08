Ask a Fool: How Would a Democratic President Affect Stocks?

Q: Since President Trump took office, the stock market is up by about 50%. I keep reading how the market could crash if a Democrat wins the 2020 election, particularly one of the more left-leaning candidates. Would any stocks or industries be safe?

First of all, it's far too early to speculate. There are big differences among the current candidates, and there's also the variable of which party controls Congress. An Elizabeth Warren presidency with a Republican Congress would mean one thing -- with a Democratic Congress, it would mean something else entirely.

Plus, recall that many experts expected the market to plummet if Trump was elected, and we all saw how that turned out.

Having said all that, a Democratic president could be an overall negative catalyst for the stock market, at least initially, because some of the main reasons stocks have fared so well over the past few years are corporate tax cuts and a less-regulated business environment, and many of the Democratic candidates have indicated they want to change these things.

Some industries could be particularly hard-hit, especially if the Democrats regain control of the Senate. Several candidates have mentioned breaking up big tech companies like Facebook, and all have plans that would likely put pressure on the healthcare industry. Plus, the regulatory environment for financial and oil/gas companies would likely be significantly less friendly than it is now.

However, there are some stocks that could do quite well under a Democratic presidency. Alternative energy could thrive in a Democrat-controlled government, for example. Infrastructure stocks could also benefit, as investing billions (or even trillions) in this area is a popular idea among both parties. And if the winner is able to pass significant student debt relief, any business whose primary customer base is millennials could benefit.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.