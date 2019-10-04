Ask a Fool: How Do Options Work?

Q: My broker offers stocks and options, but I have no clue how options investing works. What is this all about and should I invest in options?

The basic idea behind options is quite simple. There are two main types of options: call options and put options.

Call options give you the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock at a predetermined price, known as the strike price, at any point before a specified expiration date. Put options give you the right, but not the obligation, to sell a stock at a certain price before a specified date.

Options contracts are typically sold in increments of 100 shares, although there are exceptions.

As an example, as I'm writing this, I can buy a call option on Apple with a strike price of $250 and expiration date of Jan. 17, 2020, for about $2.60. This means that I'd pay $260 for the right to buy 100 shares of Apple at $250 each anytime before that date.

Unfortunately, that's where the simplicity ends. There are some easy-to-understand options strategies investors can use. Selling covered calls is a good example -- this involves selling call options against stocks that you own, which can generate additional income in your portfolio and help limit your downside risk. Other options strategies can be extremely complex and risky and are best left to professionals and highly experienced investors.

The bottom line is that while options can be a great tool for investors when used properly, it's important to learn all you can and know exactly what you're getting into before you decide to make options a part of your own investment strategy.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019.

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has the following options: short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple and long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.