ASIX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.02, changing hands as low as $37.51 per share. AdvanSix Inc shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASIX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.69 per share, with $49.7824 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.