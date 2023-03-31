ASIX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.62, changing hands as high as $37.90 per share. AdvanSix Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASIX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.69 per share, with $54.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.93.

