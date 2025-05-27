Bitcoin Magazine



Asigna Raises $3M Funding and Launches Bitcoin Multisig v2 Upgrade

Asigna, a smart multisig vault operator for Bitcoin, has raised $3 million in a funding round led by Hivemind and Tykhe Block Ventures, with participation from Sats Ventures, Trust Machines, and others, according to an exclusive press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The raise follows a pre-seed round led by Portal Ventures.

“With Asigna, we are establishing foundational infrastructure for institutions and large holders to securely and confidently participate in the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem,” said the Co-Founder of Asigna Viven. “There’s a critical need for robust, transparent, and programmable non-custodial solutions, and the multisig infrastructure is at the heart of this transformation.”

Alongside the funding, Asigna is launching its v2 upgrade, which includes support for Embedded Apps and a developer SDK. The update enables developers to integrate multisig functionality directly into Bitcoin applications.

“Asigna’s innovative approach to Bitcoin security and its seamless integration with Layer-2 protocols make it a game-changer for institutional investors,” said the Senior Investment Principal at Hivemind Capital Kayla Phillips. “We are thrilled to support their mission to provide robust and transparent non-custodial solutions for the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem.”

The update also adds a custom dashboard, BTC swaps, and new tools like the Connection SDK and Multisig SDK, allowing for vault creation, transaction management, and app integration. Other features include sub accounts, email notifications, governance, customizable signer permissions, privacy mode, and advanced UTXO management.

“What’s unique about Asigna is that, unlike many other onchain smart wallet implementations, it is fully native to the Bitcoin layer, with no smart contract risks,” said the Co-Founder of Asigna Vlad. “We don’t directly interact with private keys and account owners can use any wallet to sign their transactions. Which means these multisig wallets can never be frozen or lost, regardless of what happens to Asigna. As it should be”.

Bitcoin has recently risen to a $2.2 trillion market cap and with a growing DeFi sector with over $6 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL), the company plans to use the new funding to provide their clients with access to DeFi and yield generation through staking and lending with a white-glove service.

This post Asigna Raises $3M Funding and Launches Bitcoin Multisig v2 Upgrade first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.