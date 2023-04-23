Asics (TYO:7936) Price Target Increased by 5.40% to 4,269.43

The average one-year price target for Asics (TYO:7936) has been revised to 4,269.43 / share. This is an increase of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 4,050.86 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,535.00 to a high of 5,145.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.75% from the latest reported closing price of 3,890.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7936 is 0.35%, an increase of 19.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 17,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,256K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7936 by 30.87% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,925K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7936 by 27.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,298K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7936 by 19.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 862K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7936 by 29.23% over the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 793K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7936 by 10.39% over the last quarter.

