ASICS Targets Growth with Updated Mid-Term Plan

Asics (JP:7936) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

ASICS Corporation has updated its ‘Mid-Term Plan 2026’ to target sustainable growth by enhancing brand power and digital integration, fueled by strong performances in Sportstyle and Onitsuka Tiger. The company’s ambitious goals include becoming the leading performance running footwear brand globally and achieving significant profitability improvements. ASICS plans strategic investments to bolster innovation and operational excellence while focusing on long-term research and development.

For further insights into JP:7936 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.