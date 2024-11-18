News & Insights

ASICS Targets Growth with Updated Mid-Term Plan

November 18, 2024 — 11:24 pm EST

Asics (JP:7936) has released an update.

ASICS Corporation has updated its ‘Mid-Term Plan 2026’ to target sustainable growth by enhancing brand power and digital integration, fueled by strong performances in Sportstyle and Onitsuka Tiger. The company’s ambitious goals include becoming the leading performance running footwear brand globally and achieving significant profitability improvements. ASICS plans strategic investments to bolster innovation and operational excellence while focusing on long-term research and development.

