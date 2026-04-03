Is ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASCCY's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ASCCY has returned about 15.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -7.6%. As we can see, ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.5%.

In Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 205.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.9% this year, meaning that ASCCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved -15.9% year to date.

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR and Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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