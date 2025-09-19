Is ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASCCY's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASCCY has returned 36.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.9%. This means that ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Boyd Gaming (BYD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.8%.

Over the past three months, Boyd Gaming's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.7% so far this year, so ASCCY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Boyd Gaming falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.8%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR and Boyd Gaming. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.