Is ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is one of 258 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASCCY's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ASCCY has moved about 17% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 6.4%. This means that ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA). The stock is up 13.1% year-to-date.

For Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 205.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.5% this year, meaning that ASCCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc., however, belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved -12.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR and Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.