Asics Corporation - ADR (ASCCY) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 44.12

The average one-year price target for Asics Corporation - ADR (OTC:ASCCY) has been revised to 44.12 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 41.88 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.27 to a high of 48.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.50% from the latest reported closing price of 33.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asics Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASCCY is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 96K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pfs Investments holds 95K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 16.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCY by 27.16% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASCCY by 77.15% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

