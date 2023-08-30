Asics Corporation - ADR (ASCCY) Price Target Increased by 22.42% to 38.78

The average one-year price target for Asics Corporation - ADR (OTC:ASCCY) has been revised to 38.78 / share. This is an increase of 22.42% from the prior estimate of 31.68 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.27 to a high of 43.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.49% from the latest reported closing price of 35.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asics Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASCCY is 0.01%, a decrease of 36.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.54% to 96K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pfs Investments holds 95K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 16.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCY by 27.16% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCY by 360.50% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

Comerica Bank holds 0K shares.

