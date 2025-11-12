Asics Corp. 9 Month Results Climb; Lifts FY25 Profit View, Backs Sales Forecast

(RTTNews) - Asics Corp. (ASCCY, 7936.T), a Japanese sports equipment manufacturer, reported Wednesday higehr profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2025 with increased sales. Further, the company lifted fiscal 2025 earnings view, and maintained sales forecast.

In Tokyo, Asics shares were down 0.9 percent to trade at 3,733.00 yen.

In the nine-month period, profit attributable to owners of parent was 86.31 billion yen, up 32.9 percent from last year's 64.94 billion yen. Earnings per share were 120.57 yen, compared to 89.55 yen a year ago.

Operating income grew 39.4 percent year-over-year to 127.61 billion yen.

Net sales were 625.06 billion yen, up 19 percent from 525.45 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, Asics revised its outlook and now projects attributable profit of 90 billion yen or 125.89 yen per share, up 41.1 percent year-over-year; and operating profit of 140 billion yen, up 39.8 percent from last year

The company previously expected attributable profit of 87 billion yen or 121.72 yen per share, and operating profit of 136 billion yen.

Further, the company continues to expect net sales of 800 billion yen, a growth of 17.9 percent from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.