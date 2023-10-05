Asics (ASCCF) Price Target Increased by 55.90% to 42.17

The average one-year price target for Asics (OTC:ASCCF) has been revised to 42.17 / share. This is an increase of 55.90% from the prior estimate of 27.05 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.18 to a high of 45.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.17% from the latest reported closing price of 34.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASCCF is 0.41%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 14,435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCF by 8.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCF by 7.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 878K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCF by 11.41% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCCF by 12.40% over the last quarter.

LZIOX - Lazard International Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 680K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.