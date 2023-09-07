ASIC takes AustralianSuper to court over multiple superannuation accounts

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Australian securities regulator said on Friday it initiated a lawsuit against the trustee of AustralianSuper, alleging that the superannuation fund failed to have adequate policies to identify members who held multiple accounts.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission commenced civil penalty proceedings alleging that the country's largest superannuation fund did not have substantial procedures to merge multiple accounts of a single member.

