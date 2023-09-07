News & Insights

Banking

ASIC takes AustralianSuper to court over multiple superannuation accounts

September 07, 2023 — 06:36 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Australian securities regulator said on Friday it initiated a lawsuit against the trustee of AustralianSuper, alleging that the superannuation fund failed to have adequate policies to identify members who held multiple accounts.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission commenced civil penalty proceedings alleging that the country's largest superannuation fund did not have substantial procedures to merge multiple accounts of a single member.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.