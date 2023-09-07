ASIC takes AustralianSuper to court over duplicate accounts

Adds comment in paragraph 3, context in paragraphs 3-5

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Australian securities regulator said on Friday it initiated a lawsuit against the trustee of AustralianSuper, alleging that the superannuation fund failed to have adequate policies to identify members who held multiple accounts.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)commenced civil penalty proceedings alleging that the country's largest superannuation fund did not have substantial procedures, for almost ten years, to merge multiple accounts of a single member.

"Failing to merge duplicate accounts within a fund can have significant financial consequences for members who end up paying multiple sets of fees, eroding their superannuation balance over time," ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said in a statement.

Between July 1, 2013, and March 31, 2023, about 90,000 AustralianSuper members were affected, with a total cost to members of about A$69 million ($44 million), ASIC said, adding that AustralianSuper was allegedly aware in 2018 of the number of multiple member accounts and the shortfall in its policies and procedures.

The regulator said AustralianSuper did not take adequate measures to inquire and resolve the issue until late 2021 and early 2022.

