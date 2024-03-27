Asia's jet fuel cash differentials sink to 2-year low on ample prompt supplies

By Trixie Yap

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel spot cash differentials sank to slightly more than a two-year-low, weighed by ample regional prompt-month supplies and a contango paper market structure since the start of the week, trade sources said on Wednesday.

A contango price structure in the northwest Europe placed further downward pressure, they added.

Spot cargoes for April loading closed the trading session at a discount of around 11 cents per barrel, a fresh low since early January 2022, LSEG pricing data showed, with deals done at a discount of 60 cents a barrel in the open trading market.

Meanwhile, the paper market has been trading in a contango structure - where prompt month prices are lower than forward month prices - for the past three trading sessions, the data showed.

These price movements could have an impact on regional refinery output in the near term depending on the loading month, since a refiner can decide to slightly increase the production yield of aviation fuel than diesel if prices of the former are higher.

The market structures for jet fuel and diesel are currently in contango and backwardation, respectively. A backwardated market typically has prompt month prices higher than forward month prices.

April-loading supplies are still in abundance, with China's refiners still readily offering, and that is impacting the front-month prices, one of the sources said, adding that it was only "a matter of time" before the discussions go into discount since the paper market is in a contango.

China is still expected to export nearly 1.8 million metric tons of aviation fuel in April, estimates from three China-based trade sources said, with half of the volumes likely on a spot sale basis.

Refiners such as Rongsheng Petrochemical 002493.SZ, Dalian West Pacific Petrochemical WPPET.UL and CNOOC 0883.HKhave offered at least seven April spot cargoes to the market in the past two weeks, Reuters tender records showed. MDIS/TENDA

The market is also taking a cue from the current price structure in northwest Europe, a second Singapore-based trade source said, where peak demand is expected during the summer travel season starting May-June.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap in Singapore and Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

