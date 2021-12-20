Asia's gasoil refining profits to gain further in 2022, but at slower pace

By Koustav Samanta

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoil refining profits are on track to jump around 30% this year and expected to climb further in 2022, as the regional market shrugs off the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic with India and China driving demand.

The rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant has led some countries to reimpose lockdown measures, but traders and analysts expect overall fuel demand to continue recovering, albeit more slowly than expected earlier.

Refining margins - known as 'cracks' - for the benchmark gasoil grade with 10 ppm sulphur content have averaged $8.95 a barrel over Dubai crude this year, compared with $6.78 last year and $15.49 in 2019.

"India and China will be key to gasoil demand in 2022," said Richard Gorry, managing director at JBC Energy Asia. JBC expects gasoil cracks to average $11.40 in the first half of next year.

India's gasoil sales during Dec. 1-15 have risen from November and the year-ago period, while China's state refiners have been ramping up output to plug a domestic diesel crunch.

Industrial demand for diesel has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels due to enduring headwinds from COVID-19 on global supply chains, but should gather pace in 2022, said Peter Lee, senior oil & gas analyst at Fitch Solutions.

"For refiners, the short-term outlook appears bullish with the global oil market set to flip into a surplus in H1 2022 as cut barrels return to the market and seasonal demand eases, in turn, easing current elevated input costs."

The Asian gasoil market is currently weighed down by limited arbitrage opportunities to the West, but tight regional supplies should provide a floor to prices and margins in the near term, market watchers said.

"In the mid- to long-term, a stronger rebound in Asia's industrial activities and road freight, coupled with a re-opening of arbitrage to the West, will be needed to boost gasoil cracks back to pre-pandemic levels," said Serena Huang, Asia lead analyst at Vortexa.

Tight distillate stocks in key Asian refining hub Singapore are also supportive, but some analysts believe spare and increasing refining capacity in the region may drag on market sentiment if supplies start to outpace consumption.

"I think we have to remember that refining in the longer term has more than a pandemic problem, it also has an overcapacity problem, which will serve as a cap on margins once we hit a more normal demand environment," Gorry said.

