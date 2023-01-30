Asia's Gambling Market Is Starting to Thaw

Asia's gambling markets have been hammered by COVID-19 and the zero-COVID policy in China, but that's starting to shift. China is opening up the economy again, and if Las Vegas is any indication, that could lead to a boom in gambling activity in Macao and Singapore. Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss why Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) could be one of the big winners.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 26, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 30, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Las Vegas Sands

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts,. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.