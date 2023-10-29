News & Insights

Asiana Airlines shares jump ahead of board meeting on merger with Korean Air

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

October 29, 2023 — 09:49 pm EDT

Written by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korea's Asiana Airlines 020560.KS rose as much as 24% on Monday, backed by expectations that a proposed merger with Korean Air Lines 003490.KS would proceed as board members met to decide whether to sell off its cargo service.

If approved, the move might help South Korea's biggest carrier Korean Airlines 003490.KS to win European Union antitrust approval for acquiring Asiana Airlines.

Asiana Airlines said on Friday that it would hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss whether to accept Korean Air's proposal to the EU, according to its regulatory filing.

Reuters reported earlier that Korean Air would offer to sell Asiana's air cargo business and divest routes to four EU cities.

Asiana had no additional comment on the board meeting.

Separately, Korean Air will convene a board meeting on Monday, said a company official who declined to share further details.

At the board meeting, the carrier is expected to finalise a revised proposal to gain EU approval for its merger with Asiana Airlines, Maeil Business Newspaper reported.

