Asiana Airlines says expects 2019 operating loss to be 284 bln won

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asiana Airlines Inc 020560.KS, South Korea's second-largest carrier, said on Monday it expected its operating loss in 2019 to be 284 billion won ($246 million).

The airline said in a regulatory filing that decreased profitability due to rocky diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan as well as increased supply of budget carriers in South Korea had contributed to the loss.

($1 = 1,155.6100 won)

