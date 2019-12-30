Commodities

Asiana Airlines says expects 2019 operating loss to be 284 bln won

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Asiana Airlines Inc, South Korea's second-largest carrier, said on Monday it expected its operating loss in 2019 to be 284 billion won ($246 million).

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asiana Airlines Inc 020560.KS, South Korea's second-largest carrier, said on Monday it expected its operating loss in 2019 to be 284 billion won ($246 million).

The airline said in a regulatory filing that decreased profitability due to rocky diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan as well as increased supply of budget carriers in South Korea had contributed to the loss.

($1 = 1,155.6100 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular