Asian trading calmer, but sparse trading in battered high yield

SINGAPORE, March 31 (IFR) - Volatility seems to have lessened in Asian trading this week, but much of the high yield market appears not to be trading, even with prices at heavily discounted levels.

The US Treasury curve steepened in Asian morning trading. The two-year yield tightened 2bp to 0.22%, while the 10-year and 30-year rose 3bp and 4bp, respectively, to 0.70% and 1.32%.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade CDS index was 8bp higher at 94bp mid. The cost of five-year protection for the Chinese sovereign was 1bp lower at 53bp, while for Indonesia it was 16bp higher at 220bp.

In high yield, Guangzhou R&F Properties' 2024 bonds were bid 2.5 points higher at 83.9, while Kaisa's 2024s were about a fifth of a point higher at 76.2.

Based on screen quotes, Indian retailer Future Retail's 2025s dropped 30 points today to a bid of 22, but the bid/offer spread is so wide that it is unlikely any trades are going through. Indonesian developer Alam Sutera's 2021s were a quarter of a point higher at 37.5.

In equities, S&P futures were 0.1% higher. Across Asia, the ASX and Nikkei indices were down 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Hang Seng and Straits Times indices were 1.1% and 2.0% higher.

