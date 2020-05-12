Asian Stocks Slump on Virus Spread Concerns While European Equities Edge Higher

Asian stocks dropped on Tuesday on worries a second coronavirus wave may emerge, while stocks in Europe rebounded.

The Nikkei 225 eased 0.1% in Tokyo and the Kospi Composite fell 0.7% in Seoul, where authorities are trying to track down nightclub visitors linked to a recent outbreak.

The U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.6% and the German DAX added 0.1%.

The mix comes with major markets across the globe lower for the year even after the recent rally. The Shanghai Composite has lost 5%, the U.S. S&P 500 has declined 9% and the Euro Stoxx 50 has dropped 23%.

“The current and unprecedented macro shock prompted a marked deterioration in both market sentiment and growth asset valuations. However, we are now seeing increasing signs of a stabilization across each of these three dimensions,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macroeconomic research at Unigestion.

Stocks fell on Monday on worries over a worldwide pickup in the growth rate of coronavirus. The worldwide new virus growth rate, however, slowed down to 1.8% from 2.9%, according to Deutsche Bank-compiled data.

Steelmaker Thyssenkrupp dropped sharply after warning of a possible €1 billion loss and ArcelorMittal declined after pricing a $2 billion offering of stock and convertible debt.

Markets will be looking to U.S. consumer price data, due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, with testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the U.S. public-health response, and a number of Federal Reserve officials also in the spotlight.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46 points.

