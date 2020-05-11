Asian Stocks Rally While European Equities Slip With Lockdown Easing in Focus

The rally in Asian stocks continued on Monday on optimism over lockdown restrictions being lifted, though European stocks edged lower after early gains.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 climbed 1.1% and the Hang Seng jumped 1.6%. The German DAX meanwhile dropped 0.4% and the U.K. FTSE 100 eased 0.3%.

Last week the S&P 500 rose 3.5%. Futures on the S&P 500 were little moved on Monday.

“We maintain our positive view on equities as the market continues to focus on efforts to reopen the global economy and central banks’ unprecedented policy support,” said analysts from Credit Suisse’s global chief investment office.

Worldwide there has been a pickup in new virus cases, notably in Africa, Brazil and Russia. South Korea has seen a new cluster linked to nightclubs.

But financial market attention was focused more on signs of more economic activity, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announcing a relaxation of restrictions and Shanghai Disneyland reopening to mask-wearing visitors.

Airlines EasyJet and International Consolidated Airlines Group fell on a plan by the U.K. government to impose a 14-day quarantine on incoming travelers.

The People’s Bank of China said it would make monetary policy more flexible, though it didn’t offer much in details. The Shanghai Composite was one of the few markets lower on the day, however.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.