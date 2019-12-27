Asian Stocks Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks, led by Hong Kong and Taiwan, closed mostly higher on Friday as investors remained optimistic that the U.S.-China phase one trade deal will be signed in early January and e-commerce giant Amazon.com reported a "record-breaking" holiday season. In addition, higher commodity prices boosted resource stocks.

Chinese shares initially rose after data showed that China's industrial profits rebounded in November, but later pared gains and closed little changed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 2.32 points or 0.1 percent to close at 3,005.04.

Hong Kong shares ended notably higher as trading resumed after a two-day break for Christmas. The Hang Seng Index gained 326.97 points or 1.2 percent to close at 28,191.18.

Japanese shares ended lower after a positive start as data showing Japan's industrial output declined for a second straight month as well as weaker than expected retail sales in November dampened sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 Index declined 87.20 points or 0.4 percent to close at 23,837.72, while the broader Topix added 1.98 points or 0.1 percent to settle at 1,733.18.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. advanced 1.5 percent, while Fast Retailing declined 2.1 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron dipped 0.3 percent, while Advantest rose 1.1 percent.

The major exporters ended higher. Panasonic advanced 1.2 percent and Sony rose 0.3 percent. Canon and Mitsubishi Electric added 0.2 percent each.

Shares of Japan Display gained 6.9 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company is in discussions regarding the sale of its main smartphone screen factory to Apple and Sharp Corp, for 70 billion to 80 billion yen.

Among the other major gainers, J Front Retailing gained 5.2 percent, Mitsui Mining & Smelting rose 3.5 percent and Toho Zinc added 3.1 percent.

The Australian market rose in the first session after a two-day Christmas break, helped by higher commodity prices and following the record highs overnight on Wall Street.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index added 27.50 points or 0.4 percent to close at 6,821.70 and the broader All Ordinaries Index advanced 29.90 points or 0.4 percent to settle at 6,936.30.

Among the major miners, BHP rose 1.1 percent and Fortescue Metals advanced 0.8 percent and Rio Tinto added 0.5 percent.

Gold miners gained after gold prices rose overnight. Evolution Mining added 3.9 percent and Newcrest Mining rose 1.4 percent.

The big four banks - Westpac Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking - ended higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks also ended mostly higher after crude oil prices extended gains to a third straight session overnight. Santos edged up 0.2 percent and Oil Search rose 0.5 percent, while Woodside Petroleum lost 0.2 percent.

Seoul stocks opened lower as shares traded ex-dividend, but recovered to close higher amid optimism about easing U.S.-China trade tensions. The benchmark KOSPI Index rose 6.28 points or 0.3 percent to settle at 2,204.21.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 2.6 percent and chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.9 percent.

New Zealand shares fell, reflecting weakness in blue chip stocks such as A2 Milk, Auckland International Airport and Spark New Zealand. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 40.66 points or 0.4 percent to 11,602.12.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan rose 0.8 percent, while Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia are also edging higher.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher, although volume was relatively light following the Christmas Day holiday. The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment over the past couple of weeks. In addition, the Labor Department released a report showing a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 21.

The Dow rose 0.4 percent, the Nasdaq advanced 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent.

