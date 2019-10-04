Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Report

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday, despite the overnight gains on Wall Street on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later in October. Investors remained cautious as they awaited the release of the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched monthly jobs report for September later in the day.

Markets in China remained closed for public holidays, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 351.20 points or 1.4 percent to close at 25,759.11, with the media reporting that Hong Kong's government is set to ban wearing face masks at protests.

The Australian market rebounded from the previous session's losses to close higher, but still closed the week down 3 percent. Investors remained cautious as they looked ahead to the release of U.S. jobs data later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 24.10 points or 0.4 percent to finish at 6,517.10, after touching a high of 6,532.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index added 25.20 points or 0.4 percent to close at 6,636.90.

Drugmaker CSL gained 3.2 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals rose 2.1 percent, while BHP Billiton added 0.4 percent and Rio Tinto advanced 0.5 percent.

The big four banks mostly closed lower. ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank declined in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent, while Commonwealth Bank rose 0.3 percent.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC is reportedly pushing ahead with a planned inquiry that will look at the barriers to entry for new players to compete with the big four banks.

In economic news, Australia's retail sales rose 0.4 percent on month in August for the fastest growth in four months. However, the pace of growth was slightly slower than the expected 0.5 percent.

The Japanese market recovered after a weak start and closed higher on late bargain-hunting as investors looked ahead to the key U.S. jobs data to be released later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index added 68.46 or 0.3 percent to close at 21,410.20 after touching a low of 21,276.01 in early trades. The broader Topix also closed 0.3 percent higher at 1,572.90.

The major exporters mostly rebounded despite a stronger yen. Sony rose 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic advanced 0.4 percent each. Canon edged down 0.1 percent.

In the auto sector, Honda Motor added 0.5 percent and Toyota Motor rose 0.2 percent. Market heavyweight SoftBank edged up 0.1 percent, while Fast Retailing dipped 0.6 percent.

Tokio Marine said it will acquire U.S. peer Pure Group for $3.1 billion, as part of its efforts to diversify its insurance portfolio. The Japanese insurance provider's shares rose 0.2 percent.

New Zealand shares rose, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index ending the session up 71.61 points or 0.7 percent at 10,892.82. Mercury NZ gained 4.1 percent and Fonterra rose 3.3 percent.

South Korean shares closed lower in a choppy session, with foreign investors resorting to a selling spree. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index or KOSPI fell 11.22 points or 0.6 percent to close at 2,020.69.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.8 percent and SK hynix advanced 1 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan's TSEC Weighted Index rose 0.2 percent, while Singapore and Malaysia are modestly lower.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher partly due to bargain hunting. Confidence the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates also contributed to the turnaround.

The Nasdaq surged up 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 0.8 percent and the Dow rose 0.5 percent.

