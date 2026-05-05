Markets

Asian Stocks Decline On Tuesday

May 05, 2026 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Asian equity markets slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by tensions in the Middle East amid efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The hawkish interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia also weighed on sentiment. Markets in China, Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slid 0.8 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,898.61. The day's trading range was between a high of 25,945.75 and a low of 25,690.36. The index has gained more than 15 percent over the course of the past year.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 8,680.50, slipping 0.2 percent from the previous close of 8,697.10, amidst the Reserve Bank of Australia's widely anticipated interest rate hike. The day's trading ranged between 8,621.60 and 8,697.10. The index has gained 6.4 percent over the course of the past year.

Capricorn Metals led gains with an addition of 9.3 percent followed by Ventia Services Group that rallied 5.7 percent. Codan plunged 9.4 percent followed by IDP Education that erased 7.1 percent.

The NZX 50 Index of the New Zealand Stock Exchange shed 0.5 percent to close trading at 13,035.70. The day's trading ranged between 12,948.76 and 13,097.68. The index has gained 4.9 percent over the past year.

Tourism Holdings topped gains with a surge of 4.5 percent. Vista Group International followed with a gain of 2.6 percent. Westpac Banking Corp led losses with a decline of 3.7 percent, followed by Mainfreight that shed 3.4 percent.

Wall Street closed on a negative note on Monday amidst an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1.1 percent to finish trading at 48,941.90. The S&P 500 also declined 0.4 percent to finish trading at 7,200.75. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also shed 0.2 percent to close trading at 25,067.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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