Asian stock valuations drop to 15-month low in March - Refinitiv data

Contributors
Gaurav Dogra Reuters
Patturaja Murugaboopathy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Asian equities valuations dropped to lowest since December 2018 at the end of March, following accelerated selling of regional shares by global investors on worries that extended factory shutdowns would lead to depressed profits this year.

Price valuations of Indonesia, Philippines, India and Vietnam shares have fallen sharply this year, the data showed.

At the end of March, South Korea, China and Vietnam shares were the cheapest in the region, with P/E multiples of 8.89, 8.94 and 9.06, respectively.

On the other hand, New Zealand shares were the most expensive, with a P/E ratio of 23.72.

Victor Carlström, chairman of investment firm Vinacossa Enterprises, said he would wait for some more weeks before buying Asian shares despite valuations being very attractive.

"If I had already sold, I would definitely not buy back before we have the facts," Carlström said.

MSCI Asia and World Index's PE IMAGEhttps://reut.rs/39uyv9C

Valuation of Asian equities IMAGEhttps://reut.rs/2X3U0eK

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugbaoopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters