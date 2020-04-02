Asian stock valuations drop to 15-month low in March - Refinitiv data

Price valuations of Indonesia, Philippines, India and Vietnam shares have fallen sharply this year, the data showed.

At the end of March, South Korea, China and Vietnam shares were the cheapest in the region, with P/E multiples of 8.89, 8.94 and 9.06, respectively.

On the other hand, New Zealand shares were the most expensive, with a P/E ratio of 23.72.

Victor Carlström, chairman of investment firm Vinacossa Enterprises, said he would wait for some more weeks before buying Asian shares despite valuations being very attractive.

"If I had already sold, I would definitely not buy back before we have the facts," Carlström said.

MSCI Asia and World Index's PE IMAGEhttps://reut.rs/39uyv9C

Valuation of Asian equities IMAGEhttps://reut.rs/2X3U0eK

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugbaoopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.