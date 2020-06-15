Asian Shares Tumble On Virus Concerns, Weak China Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks fell sharply on Monday after Beijing recorded a spate of new covid-19 cases in a major wholesale food market, raising worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Weaker than expected retail and industrial production data from China also dented sentiment.

Chinese shares fell as the country today reported 49 new coronavirus cases. Out of these, 39 are reported in the capital Beijing and three cases found in neighboring Hebei province, the National Health Commission said.

Also, economic data for May missed expectations, adding to growth worries. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 29.71 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,890.03, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 2.16 percent at 23,776.95.

China's industrial production grew 4.4 percent on a yearly basis in May, faster than the 3.9 percent increase logged in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Economists had forecast a 5 percent rise.

Retail sales dropped at a slower pace of 2.8 percent in May from last year, slower than the 7.5 percent decrease seen in April. Sales were forecast to fall 2 percent.

During January to May, fixed asset investment decreased 6.3 percent from the same period of last year while economists had forecast a 5.9 percent fall.

The People's Bank of China today injected CNY 200 billion funds into the financial system via medium-term lending facility at a rate of 2.95 percent, unchanged from previous operation.

Japanese shares tumbled to close near three-week lows as investors fretted about a second wave of coronavirus infections and weaker-than-expected factory data from China suggested the economic recovery remained fragile.

The Nikkei average slumped 3.47 percent to close at 21,530.95, it's lowest since May 27. The broader Topix index closed 2.54 percent lower at 1,530.78, with airlines, shipping companies and semiconductor-related firms pacing the decliners. Sapporo Holdings lost 5.8 percent after Nomura cut its rating on the beverage firm.

Australian markets hit three-week low as new figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the country recorded its largest-ever decrease in overseas travel in April. Also, a survey found that the impact of the pandemic on the economy remains the biggest worry for people, aside from health.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended 2.19 percent lower at 5,719.80, its lowest close since May 25, 2020 after the government said it would run record budget deficits this year and next following spends on a big stimulus and infrastructure to aid its economic recovery.

The broader All Ordinaries index closed 2.18 percent lower at 5,830, with banks, mining, healthcare and energy companies bearing the brunt of the selling. Healius shares jumped as much as 19 percent after the company announced the sale of its primary care business.

Building materials maker Boral gained 1.7 percent after it got a new chief executive.

Seoul stocks plunged due to worries about a resurgence in Covid-19 cases across the world. The benchmark Kospi plummeted 4.76 percent to finish at 2,030.82 as reports of a new Covid-19 lockdown in Beijing sparked fears that the measures taken to contain the virus so far are not enough. That marked its sharpest fall since March 23.

New Zealand shares fell as a spate of new covid-19 cases in China dented sentiment. The benchmark NX-50 index dropped 41.82 points, or 0.38 percent, to 10,864.12, with SkyCity Entertainment shares falling as much as 4 percent. Tourism Holdings, Air New Zealand and Auckland International Airport were among the other prominent decliners.

The services sector in New Zealand continued to contract in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed today with a Performance of Services Index score of 37.2, up from 25.9 in April.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday despite data showing increased coronavirus cases in several states that reopened. Consumer sentiment posted its second monthly gain in early June, helping markets rebound from their biggest rout in 12 weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 1.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.3 percent.

