Asian Shares Tumble As Bond Yields Rebound

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks fell on Thursday as rising yields on benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds fanned worries about inflation and the economic outlook.

Investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at a Wall Street Journal conference later today, where he may address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs.

Chinese stocks fell the most in over seven months on concerns over high valuations.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 73.41 points, or 2.05 percent, to 3,503.49, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 643.63 points, or 2.15 percent, at 29,236.79.

Japanese shares hit one-month low amid increased uncertainty across equities and bond markets. The Nikkei average slumped 628.99 points, or 2.13 percent, to close at 28,930.11, the lowest since Feb. 5. The broader Topix ended 1.04 percent lower at 1,884.74.

Heavyweights including SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing plunged 5.2 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. Screen Holdings, Tokyo Electron and Advantest declined 2-3 percent in the tech sector.

Hitachi Zosen soared 19.5 percent on reports that the energy and infrastructure company had developed a high-performance solid-state battery.

Australian stocks followed Wall Street lower to snap a three-day winning run. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 57.30 points, or 0.84 percent, to 6,760.70 amid across-the-board selling. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 67.30 points, or 0.95 percent, at 7,000.60.

Healthcare stocks succumbed to selling pressure, with heavyweight CSL losing 4.2 percent. Losses on the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled down local peers, with Afterpay and Appen declining 2-3 percent.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto fell 3.1 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively while gold miners Evolution and Newcrest gave up 3-4 percent after gold prices touched a nine-month low overnight.

The total value of retail sales in Australia rose 0.5 percent sequentially in January, a government report showed today, while the trade balance of goods and services hit a record $10.1bn in the month after a surge in exports of iron ore and coal.

Seoul stocks snapped a two-day winning streak amid increased concerns over climbing U.S. Treasury yields, seen as a sign of an economic recovery and a precursor of inflation.

The Kospi average dropped 39.50 points, or 1.28 percent, to 3,043.49 amid massive selling by foreign investors. Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gave up 1.9 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.

South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank of Korea said in a final reading. That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.1 percent following the 2.1 percent gain in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, GDP was down 1.2 percent - again exceeding expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 1.1 percent drop in the three months prior.

New Zealand shares joined a global selloff, with the benchmark NZX-50 index ending down 134.76 points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,224.50. Synlait Milk shares plunged 10.1 percent after the diary firm withdrew its full-year 2021 guidance, citing significant uncertainty and volatility within its business.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as the bond market sell-off gained pace amid positive news on the vaccine front, with President Biden announcing the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.

Investors also reacted to weak private sector employment and service sector activity data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled as much as 2.7 percent to its lowest closing level in nearly two months, while the S&P 500 lost 1.3 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.