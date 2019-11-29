Asian Shares Slide On Weak Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks fell on Friday in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street and after the release of weak Japanese data.

Caution prevailed amid worries that tensions between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong could delay a potential "phase one" trade deal.

Chinese shares hit three-month low as investors fretted about Hong Kong unrest and uncertainty over the prospects of a U.S.-China trade deal. The Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.61 percent at 2,871.98 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell over 2 percent to 26,346.49.

Tokyo shares ended lower amid lingering trade tensions and lack of overnight cues from Wall Street. The Nikkei average dropped 0.49 percent to 23,293.91, while the broader Topix index closed 0.51 percent lower at 1,699.36. Exporters ended mixed, with Toyota Motor falling 1.1 percent while Panasonic rallied 2.3 percent.

Official data showed that Japan's industrial production declined more than expected in October, signaling a notable contraction in GDP during the fourth quarter. The unemployment rate remained unchanged as expected in October, a separate communiqué revealed.

According to preliminary data, industrial production plunged 4.2 percent month-on-month in October, in contrast to September's 1.7 percent increase. Economists had forecast a moderate decrease of 2 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased sharply by 7.4 percent after rising 1.3 percent a month ago. The unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in October, matching economists' expectations.

Australian markets gave up early gains to finish modestly lower in thin trade after five sessions of gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.26 percent to 6,846 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.25 percent at 6,948.

Banks Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac ended down between 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent amid increased speculation of further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia next year.

Healthcare stocks rose modestly to extend gains from the previous session. Gold miners Newcrest and Evolution fell around 1 percent as the precious metal remained on track for its worst month in three years.

Select Harvests' shares jumped 6.9 percent after the horticultural firm said its almond harvest for the full year exceeded its own upgraded forecast in August.

Seoul stocks fell sharply amid selling by foreign investors as Hong Kong braced for a fresh round of protests over the weekend. The benchmark Kospi ended down 30.64 points, or 1.45 percent, at 2,087.96.

The Bank of Korea today retained its benchmark interest rate after lowering it twice this year. The Board said it would maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance and judge whether to adjust the degree of monetary policy accommodation, while carefully monitoring developments in the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 109.29 points, or 0.98 percent, to a record high of 11,316.58 after a measure of the country's consumer confidence rose above its historical average in November. Utility Meridian Energy jumped 4.1 percent and dairy products maker A2 Milk Company added 2.1 percent.

Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.4 percent. In the Financial Stability Review, released Thursday, the country's central bank said it sees downside risks to property market from uncertain economic outlook and weakening labor market.

