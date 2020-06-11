Asian Shares Slide On Fed's Dire Outlook

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected a sharp contraction for the U.S. economy this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and warned of a "long road" to recovery.

Chinese shares ended lower amid lingering concerns about the economy. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 22.86 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,920.90 as data showed new bank lending in China fell more than expected in May. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.3 percent to 24,480.15.

Japanese shares saw their biggest single-day fall in six weeks as the safe-haven yen hit a one-month high after a dire warning from the Fed. The Nikkei average slumped 652.04 points, or 2.82 percent, to 22,472.91, marking its largest single-day decline since May 1 and moving further away from a 3-1/2-month closing high hit earlier in the week.

The broader Topix index closed 2.20 percent lower at 1,588.92, with financials pacing the decliners. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group plunged 4.9 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial gave up 3.5 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings plummeted 6.8 percent. Automakers Honda Motor and Mazda Motor fell around 6 percent.

Australian markets fell sharply following bleak economic projections from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 187.80 points, or 3.05 percent, to 5,960.60, snapping its seven-day winning streak. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 189.80 points, or 3.03 percent, at 6,079.50.

The big four banks lost 4-6 percent, while mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto fell 2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Higher bullion prices sent gold miners soaring, with Evolution surging 4.2 percent and Newcrest Mining adding 5.7 percent. Norther Star Resources advanced 6.8 percent.

A decline in crude prices weighed on the energy sector, with Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search losing around 6 percent. Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi gave up early gains to end down over 4 percent.

Seoul stocks fell sharply after the Fed didn't comment in its statement whether it was likely to undertake stronger emergency asset-purchasing programs to keep rates near zero.

Also, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell predicted that the recovery will be slow and the crisis will have long-lasting effects. The benchmark Kospi fell 18.91 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,176.78.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix declined 2.5 percent and top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 2.7 percent.

New Zealand shares fell for a third straight session, with the benchmark NZX 50 index ending down 105.59 points, or 0.94 percent, at 11,154.93. Air New Zealand shares slumped as much as 10.8 percent after the airline said it's assessing its capital structure and available options.

Retail credit card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 79 percent month-on-month in May, Statistics New Zealand said today. That followed the Covid-19 pandemic-induced 46.8 percent monthly plunge in April.

On a yearly basis, retail credit card spending was down 6.0 percent after plummeting 47.6 percent in the previous month.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight after the Fed pledged to keep interest rates at current near-zero levels through 2022, while continuing its bond-buying program, at least at the current pace, to support credit markets through the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1 percent and the S&P 500 shed half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7 percent to a fresh record closing high.

