Asian Shares Rise On Upbeat Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks advanced on Monday as upbeat GDP data from Japan and industrial output figures from China helped investors shrug off worries about rising coronavirus cases.

Chinese shares rose sharply after factory output data beat forecasts and investors saw the RCEP as an extension of China's influence in the region.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 36.86 points, or 1.11 percent, to 3,346.97, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 224.81 points, or 0.86 percent, to finish at 26,381.67.

China's industrial output rose an annual 6.9 percent in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said - beating forecasts for a gain of 6.5 percent and roughly unchanged from the September reading.

Fixed asset investment rose 1.8 percent year-on-year - exceeding expectations for 1.6 percent and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Retail sales gained 4.3 percent, missing forecasts for 4.9 percent but still up from 3.3 percent a month earlier.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.3 percent, down from 5.4 percent in September. House prices climbed an annual 4.3 percent in October, easing from 4.7 percent a month earlier.

Japanese shares ended at a fresh 29-year high after official data showed the economy grew for the first time in four quarters.

Investors also reacted positively to news of the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal by 15 countries in the region after 8 years of negotiations.

The Nikkei average ended up 521.06 points, or 2.05 percent, at 25,906.93, its highest finish since June 3, 1991. The broader Topix index closed 1.68 percent higher at 1,731.81. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and real estate issues.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group advanced 1.8 percent and Fast Retailing rallied 3 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron and Advantest both rose about 5 percent.

The Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report that Japan's gross domestic product jumped 21.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020. That exceeded expectations for an annualized jump of 18.9 percent following the 28.8 percent plunge in the previous three months.

Australian markets surged to an eight-month high at the open before trading was halted on 'data issues.' The stock exchange operator apologized for the disruption and said it was working to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 79.10 points, or 1.23 percent, at 6,484.30, while the broader All Ordinaires index ended up 77.70 points, or 1.18 percent, at 6,687.

The big four banks rose between 1.4 percent and 2.7 percent while fund managers Pendal Group and Challenger added around 3 percent each.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto rose about 2 percent. Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Beach Energy, Origin Energy and Oil Search rose 1-3 percent as oil prices climbed on hopes that OPEC+ will hold current output curbs.

Afterpay edged down slightly and Zip Co shed 0.8 percent after new data from the corporate watchdog revealed some consumers who use the buy now, pay later platforms were experiencing financial hardship.

Seoul stocks surged to a nearly three-year high as foreign investors extended their buying streak to an eighth session in anticipation of Pfizer's vaccine against the new coronavirus.

The benchmark Kospi inched up 49.16 points, or 1.97 percent, to 2,543.03, marking the highest close since 2,568.54 points reached on Feb. 1, 2018 even as the country's new coronavirus cases hovered above 200 for a third consecutive day.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 4.9 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix soared as much as 9.3 percent.

New Zealand shares rose modestly to finish higher for the tenth consecutive session. The benchmark NZX-50 index rose more than 1 percent to hit a record high before giving up some early gains to end the session up 44.75 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,744.92. Among the top gainers, flag carrier Air New Zealand rallied 3.1 percent.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday as optimism over the prospects of Covid-19 vaccines coupled with positive earnings news from big-name companies like Cisco and Disney helped investors shrug off lingering concerns over a spike in the viral outbreak in the U.S. and Europe.

President Donald Trump's faltering efforts to challenge the election results also eliminated some of the uncertainty about the outcome.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent to reach a fresh record closing high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose about 1.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.