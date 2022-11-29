Markets

Asian Shares Rise On China Reopening Buzz

November 29, 2022 — 03:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, with mainland China and Hong Kong markets leading the surge, as China reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 infections and China reopening rumors swirled ahead of a press conference later in the day on COVID prevention and control measures.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.31 percent to 3,149.75 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 5.24 percent to 18,204.68.

Shares and bonds of China's property developers soared after the country's securities regulator eased a restriction on developers' fundraising.

Japanese shares bucked the regional trend to end at a one-week low after protests erupted in major Chinese cities, raising concerns about economic growth. Disappointing retail sales data also weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.48 percent to 28,027.84, marking its lowest since Nov. 21. The broader Topix index closed 0.57 percent lower at 1,992.97. Eisai plummeted 6.2 percent after reports of a second death in Alzheimer's trial.

Seoul stocks rallied after Beijing rolled out more stimulus measures and speculation mounted that the Chinese government was considering the scaling back of its anti-COVID policies following countrywide protests over the weekend.

The Kospi average climbed 1.04 percent to 2,433.39- snapping a two-session losing streak. Hyundai Motor rose 0.9 percent and its affiliate Kia Corp jumped 2.9 percent. Australian markets eked out modest gains as higher ore and energy prices helped lift miners and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.33 percent to 7,253.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.32 percent higher at 7,442. Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index gained 0.77 percent to settle at 11,395.35.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight on concerns that widespread protests in Beijing against severe pandemic restrictions could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both tumbled around 1.5 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 1.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.