Asian Shares Rise As China Selloff Halts

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday as Chinese markets reversed some of their previous session's plunge on the back of stimulus plans announced by China to support the economy.

As the death toll in mainland China from the new type of virus rose to 425, China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight the virus outbreak.

China's Shanghai Composite index rallied by 36.68 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,783.29 after plunging 7.7 percent the previous day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.21 percent to 26,675.98.

Japanese stocks closed higher after a weak start, tracking a rebound in Shanghai shares. The Nikkei average rose by 112.65 points, or 0.49 percent, to 23,084.59, while the broader Topix index gained 0.69 percent to close at 1,684.24.

Panasonic jumped 10 percent as it reported an increase in its profit for the nine-month period and maintained its profit outlook for the full year.

Japan Petroleum dropped 1.4 percent after crude oil prices fell to a one-year low overnight. Exporters ended broadly lower on a slightly stronger yen. China-related shares fell, with both Komatsu and Fanuc ending down over 1 percent.

Australian markets recovered from a subdued start to close higher after the country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record low and said rates will remain low for an extended period so as to reach full employment and achieve the inflation target.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 25.40 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,948.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 27.70 points, or 0.39 percent, at 7,047.60.

Financials led the surge, with lender ANZ rising 1.5 percent and NAB closing 0.4 percent higher after the RBA's rate decision. Westpac Banking Corp finished marginally lower after it was hit with a second U.S. class-action lawsuit in less than a week over issues with its financial crime monitoring.

Healthcare companies rose on defensive buying, with ResMed climbing as much as 2.7 percent. Technology stocks followed their U.S. peers higher, with buy-now pay-later firm Afterpay surging 4.8 percent to a record high.

Energy stocks underperformed due to weaker oil prices. Woodside Petroleum declined 1.5 percent, Origin Energy lost 2.4 percent and Oil Search gave up 2.5 percent. Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto ended modestly higher.

Shares of Temple & Webster Group soared over 23 percent after the online furniture retailer reported a 50 percent surge in first-half revenue.

Seoul stocks rallied on increasing bets that China would roll out more stimulus measures to provide liquidity to markets and boost consumption amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark Kospi jumped 39.02 points, or 1.84 percent, to 2,157.90.

South Korea's consumer price inflation rose for the third month in a row in January, a government report revealed today. The consumer price index gained 1.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.7 percent increase in December. The expected rate was 1.1 percent.

New Zealand shares gave up early gains to finish modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended down 38.67 points, or 0.33 percent, at 11,511.49. Heavyweight A2 Milk dropped half a percent to extend losses from the previous session.

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand jumped a seasonally adjusted 9.9 percent sequentially in December, Statistics New Zealand said in a report.

That follows the upwardly revised 8.4 percent drop in November (originally -8.5 percent). On a yearly basis, building permits spiked 14.0 percent to 37,538.

U.S. stocks gained ground overnight as investors sought bargains after steep losses seen in the previous session. Positive manufacturing data also boosted sentiment.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped as much as 1.3 percent, while the Dow rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.