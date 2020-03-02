Asian Shares Rebound On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks recovered from early losses to end mostly higher on Monday as investors grew optimistic that major central banks will cut interest rates to support the global economy.

Chinese stocks posted strong gains despite manufacturing PMI data released over the weekend coming in well below expectations.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 90.63 points, or 3.15 percent, to 2,970.93, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.62 percent to finish at 26,291.68.

The Markit/Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 40.3 in February, falling well below expectations of a reading of 45.7. The official PMI dropped to 35.7 in the month ?— the lowest level on record.

The non-manufacturing PMI tumbled to 29.6 last month, largely due to the coronavirus lockdown in most provinces that inhibited business activities.

Japanese stocks reversed early losses to end sharply higher as investors pinned their hopes on a coordinated monetary policy response from major central banks to counter fallout from the spread of coronavirus.

The Nikkei average climbed 201.12 points, or 0.95 percent, to 21,344.08, after the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda pledged to take steps to stabilize markets. The broader Topix index closed 0.99 percent lower at 1,525.87.

The central bank will monitor the developments carefully and offer sufficient liquidity via market operations and asset purchases, Kuroda said in an emergency statement.

Investors shrugged off survey data from IHS Markit showing that Japan's manufacturing sector contracted at the fastest pace since 2016.

The Jibun Bank manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.8 in February from 48.8 in January, its lowest level since May 2016, as production volumes were adversely affected by delayed input deliveries and reduced demand in February.

Cyclical stocks rebounded from sharp falls on Friday, with Sony, Tokyo Electron and Advantest rising 4-5 percent. Rakuten Inc dropped 1.3 percent after the Fair Trade Commission in Japan asked the eCommerce company to delay its plans to offer free shipping,

Australian markets ended off their day's lows, with financials underperforming. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 49.70 points, or 0.77 percent, to 6,391.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 50.40 points, or 0.77 percent, at 6,461.10.

The big four banks ended down between 1.6 percent and 2.5 percent, while mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto declined 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group lost as much as 9 percent.

Gold miner Newcrest rallied 3 percent, while Northern Star Resources shed 2.2 percent and Regis Resources gave up 7 percent.

Energy stocks rose as oil prices bounced back from multi-year lows on hopes of a deeper cut in output by OPEC and its allies. Woodside Petroleum advanced 1.5 percent and Santos climbed 2.9 percent,

Dairy goods manufacturer Bega Cheese declined 1 percent after announcing its half-year results. Caltex Australia tumbled 2.1 percent after the refinery and petrol station owner rejected a takeover offer from Britain's EG Group.

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed today with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 44.3, down from 45.4 in January.

This marked four consecutive months of contraction in Australian manufacturing for the first time since 2014 and was the lowest monthly result in almost five years.

Seoul stocks advanced to snap a three-day losing streak after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to a rate-cut at the Fed's March 17-18 meeting. The benchmark Kospi edged up 15.50 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,002.51.

School breaks were extended nationwide until March 22 as South Korea reported 476 new cases of the coronavirus as of midnight, bringing the total number of infections to 4,212.

New Zealand shares fell for the sixth consecutive session, with travel companies and exporters among the hardest hit, as the coronavirus continued to spread around the world with Europe announcing new cases, Iran revealing another jump in infections, and Qatar becoming the latest Middle Eastern country to report its first case.

The benchmark NZX-50 index dropped 157.73 points, or 1.40 percent, to 11,103.43. Air New Zealand shares slumped 7.9 percent as the government extended travel restrictions for another week.

The terms of trade in New Zealand advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said today in a report. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent following the 1.9 percent gain in the three months prior.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday to log their worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis as investors fretted about the spreading coronavirus and its impact on corporate earnings.

Markets, however, ended off their day's lows, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid evolving risks to economic activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4 percent to end at a nearly nine-month low and the S&P 500 gave up 0.8 percent to close at a four-month low, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index inched up marginally.

