Asian shares outperform global peers in December, but yearly gains lag

Contributors
Gaurav Dogra Reuters
Patturaja Murugaboopathy Bengaluru Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Asian shares gained for the fourth successive month in December as appetite for regional shares improved after the U.S. and China agreed on a preliminary deal to end their 17-month long trade war.

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares gained for the fourth successive month in December as appetite for regional shares improved after the U.S. and China agreed on a preliminary deal to end their 17-month long trade war.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS gained 4.2% in December, compared with the month's gains of about 3.4% for the MSCI's global share index .MIWD00000PUS.

The United States and China agreed on a deal on Dec. 13 that reduces some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods. The deal is expected to be signed on Jan 15.

Asia-Pacific shares however, lagged behind global shares in the year and in the last decade.

The MSCI's Asia-Pacific Index gained about 16% in 2019 compared with 24% for the World index.

New Zealand shares .NZ50 lead both 2019 and last decade's gains in the region. In U.S. dollar terms, local shares gained 30.8% in 2019 and 231% in the last decade.

Asia-Pacific equities performance in Dec 2019https://tmsnrt.rs/2MIJvaC

Asia-Pacific equities performance in 2019https://tmsnrt.rs/39uScz6

Asia-Pacific equities performance in last decadehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2SFEIuw

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More