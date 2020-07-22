Asian Shares Mostly Lower As Trump Warns On Crisis

(RTTNews) - Asian shares ended mostly lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned the U.S. coronavirus crisis will probably worsen before improving.

The downside, however, was capped by vaccine hopes and an agreement among European Union leaders on a 750 billion euro ($859 billion) fund to prop up their coronavirus-hit economies.

Chinses shares extended gains for the fourth day amid bets that Beijing will push forward with reforms in the tech sector. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 12.27 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,333.16.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.25 percent to 25,057.94 as Covid-19 cases topped daily record.

Japanese shares ended lower as traders adopted a cautious stance ahead of a four-day weekend. The Nikkei average dropped 132.61 points, or 0.58 percent, to 22,751.61, while the broader Topix index closed 0.62 percent lower at 1,572.96.

Railway shares continued to underperform amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country. Six hundred and thirty-two cases were reported on Tuesday.

East Japan Railway tumbled 2.9 percent to hit a seven-year low, while West Japan Railway fell 1.7 percent to its lowest level since 2014. Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo slumped 4.6 percent.

In economic releases, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in July, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 42.6, up from 40.1 in June.

Individually, production and new orders continued to fall at substantial rates, albeit slower than in June. The rate of decline in employment accelerated further and was marked overall.

The data also showed that the services PMI ticked up to 45.2 from 45.0 last month, while the composite index improved to 43.9 from 40.8.

Australian markets fell sharply due to virus worries. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gave up 81.20 points, or 1.32 percent, to finish at 6,075.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 76.20 points, or 1.22 percent, at 6,192.60.

Tech stocks fell, with buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay tumbling 3.4 percent after a two-day rally. WiseTech Global lost 3.9 percent.

Mining heavyweight BHP declined 3.4 percent after it warned of risks from the coronavirus in its quarterly production update. Rio Tinto dropped 1.5 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group shed 1.9 percent.

Gold miners Evolution Mining, Newcrest and Regis Resources rose 1-2 percent after bullion prices settled at a nearly nine-year high on Tuesday, propelled by a softer U.S. dollar and expectations of more stimulus to resuscitate pandemic-hit economies.

Resolute Mining jumped 12.9 percent after confirming its full-year guidance. Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 1-2 percent after crude prices hit four-month highs on Tuesday. Beach Energy surged 4.7 percent despite the company reporting a fall in quarterly production volume.

QBE Insurance Group advanced 1.7 percent despite the insurance giant warning of a statutory loss for the first half. Rare earths miner Lynas Corp declined 2.4 percent after its output nearly halved in the fourth-quarter.

Australia's unemployment rate is set to rise further, even with the recovery underway, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday.

This is because many of the people who lost their jobs over recent times have been classified as not in the labor force and so are not counted as unemployed, he noted.

On the data front, Australian retail turnover advanced 2.4 percent on a monthly basis in June but slower than the 16.9 percent increase in May, a government report showed. Year-on-year, turnover grew 8.2 percent.

Seoul stocks ended largely unchanged on concerns over an increasing number of coronavirus infections globally. The benchmark Kospi ended little changed with a negative bias at 2,228.66 after climbing 1.4 percent the previous day, helped by positive news about vaccine trials and an EU stimulus deal.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both fell over 1 percent, while automaker Hyundai Motor lost 2.5 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors declined 2.5 percent.

Power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction soared 20 percent amid expectations that it may benefit from the government's Green New Deal initiative.

Steelmaker POSCO rallied 3.1 percent despite reporting quarterly operating loss in the second quarter for the first time in two decades.

New Zealand shares fell slightly, with the benchmark NZX-50 index ending down 13.76 points, or 0.12 percent, at 11,722.97.

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher overnight, with positive earnings reports and news surrounding a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks boosting sentient.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite hit an intraday record high before reversing direction to end the session down 0.8 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent to reach its highest closing level in five months.

