Asian Shares Mostly Lower Amid Tensions Over Ukraine

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday as a cautious undertone prevailed against the backdrop of a hawkish Fed, rising oil prices and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Chinese shares rose after the country's central bank pumped in more funds to support economic growth.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 17.21 points, or 0.50 percent, to 3,446.09, led by gains in healthcare and new energy firms. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 200.86 points, or 0.82 percent, to 24,355.71.

Japanese shares ended lower despite data showing that the economy returned to growth at the end of 2021. The Nikkei average dropped 214.40 points, or 0.79 percent, to 26,865.19 - marking its lowest close since Jan. 28. The broader Topix index ended 0.83 percent lower at 1,914.70.

Construction machine maker Kubota plummeted 12.6 percent on posting disappointing earnings. Similarly, staffing services company Recruit Holdings lost 12. 5 percent after posting slower earnings growth for the quarter ended December.

Australian markets ended lower, dragged down by miners and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 37 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,206.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 44.80 points, or 0.59 percent, at 7,490.30.

Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost 2-4 percent as oil prices fell on profit-taking after recent gains.

Rio Tinto, South32 and Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 2-5 percent as iron ore prices weakened after warnings from top consumer China's regulators against recent unusual price moves.

Earlier in the day, minutes of Reserve Bank of Australia's February meeting showed that the board is prepared to be patient before lifting the cash rate.

Seoul stocks fell for a third straight session due to heightening U.S.-Russia tensions over Moscow's potential invasion of Ukraine. The Kospi average slipped 27.94 points, or 1.03 percent, to close at 2,676.54 amid foreign sell-off.

Chipmaker SK Hynix slumped 4.2 percent and bio giant Samsung Biologics declined 3 percent while carmaker Hyundai Motor added 2.3 percent.

New Zealand shares fluctuated before finishing marginally lower amid fears of monetary policy tightening and a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sky Network Television led losses to close 3.1 percent lower ahead of its earnings release later this month, while infrastructure investor Infratil advanced 1.7 percent after revising its underlying profit guidance. Software companies Serko and Vista Group fell around 2 percent each.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending lower for a third straight overnight amid Ukraine tensions, concerns over worsening inflation and aggressive Fed rate hikes.

The Dow dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended flat with a negative bias.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.