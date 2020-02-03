Asian Shares Mostly Lower Amid Coronavirus Fears

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as investors continued to fret about the rapid spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. Chinese shares led regional losses as trading resumed after the extended Lunar New Year holidays.

China's Shanghai Composite index plunged as much as 229.92 points, or 7.72 percent, to 2,746.61, reflecting concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has now killed more people than Sars in 2003.

The number of people infected by the virus first found in Wuhan has risen above 17,000 as of Sunday night.

Economic data from China added to the gloom as factory activity expanded at its slowest pace in five months in January and industrial firms posted their first annual decline in profits in four years in 2019.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.17 percent to 26,356.98 after China's central bank and other regulators announced a slew of targeted measures aimed at helping companies, banks and individuals.

In a bid to support the world's second-largest economy, China's central bank unexpectedly lowered the interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements and pledged to inject $174 billion of liquidity into markets.

Japanese stocks fell sharply as the yen strengthened amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak and a survey showed the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in January, albeit at a slightly slower rate.

The Nikkei average fell 233.24 points, or 1.01 percent, to 22,971.94, while the broader Topix index closed 0.7 percent lower at 1,672.66. Market heavyweight Fast Retailing gave up 2.9 percent, while tech stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron fell 2.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Australian markets hit three-week lows amid a global selloff. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 93.90 points, or 1.34 percent, to finish at 6,923.30, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 101.30 points, or 1.42 percent, at 7,019.90.

Energy stocks were the worst hit as oil prices extended losses on worries about lower demand in China. Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Beach Energy lost 3-6 percent.

Oil Search plunged 7.2 percent after negotiations on developing a new gas field in Papua New Guinea fell apart over the weekend.

Energy services company WorleyParson slumped 8.5 percent on news its chief executive Andrew Wood is retiring and will be replaced by the company's chief operating officer Christ Ashton.

The big four banks fell 1-2 percent ahead of RBA's interest-rate decision on Tuesday while mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto gave up 2-3 percent.

Gold miner Evolution Mining jumped 3 percent and Northern Star Resources advanced 2.5 percent.

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in January, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed today with a PMI score of 45.4, down sharply from 48.3 in December.

Separately, official data showed that the total number of building approvals in Australia issued in December was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent sequentially in December.

Seoul stocks ended on a flat note, with the benchmark Kospi finishing marginally lower at 2,118.88.

New Zealand shares hit a one-month low intraday before ending the session sharply lower. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the session down 167.28 points, or 1.43 percent, at 11,550.16. Heavyweight A2 Milk Co, which has a large customer base in China, tumbled 2.3 percent.

The Taiwan Weighted dropped 1.2 percent, Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down 0.3 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.9 percent after the release of mixed manufacturing reports. India's Sensex was moving up 0.3 percent after a measure of the country's manufacturing activity hit an eight-year high in January.

U.S. stocks plunged on Friday, with renewed concerns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, sluggish economic data and a mixed batch of corporate earnings weighing on markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 2.1 percent to hit its lowest level in well over a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.8 percent.

