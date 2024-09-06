Asian Shares Mostly Lower Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Asian shares ended mostly lower on Friday as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data later in the day that could influence the pace and magnitude of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the remaining months of 2024.

The dollar lingered near a one-month low versus the yen after data showed U.S. private sector job growth slumped to a 3-1/2-year low in August.

Gold edged up slightly on dollar weakness, while oil prices were set for deep weekly losses on persistent concerns about soft demand and signs of ample supply.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.8 percent to 2,765.81 after Zou Lan, head of the Chinese central bank's monetary policy department, said there is room to lower reserve requirement rations but interest rate cuts are limited by constraints. Trade on Hong Kong's stock market was cancelled due to a typhoon alert.

Japanese stocks fell as a stronger yen weighed on the outlook for exports. The Nikkei 225 Index declined 0.7 percent to 36,391.47 to extend losses for a fourth consecutive session and close at a fresh three-week low as data showed Japanese household spending rose less than expected in July.

The broader Topix Index slumped 0.9 percent to 2,597.42, with machinery, iron and steel, and electric appliance issues pacing the declines.

Seoul stocks tumbled, with the Kospi falling 1.2 percent to 2,544.28 as tech stocks such as SK Hynix took a hit on concerns about the U.S. economic outlook.

Australian markets eked out modest gains, with financials, consumer discretionary and consumer staple stocks leading the way higher. Energy stocks underperformed as crude oil prices lingered near a 14-month low.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent to 8,013.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.3 percent higher at 8,214.80.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index dropped half a percent to 12,615.51.

