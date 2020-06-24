Asian Shares Mostly Higher On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday as improved data from key economies and hopes of more stimulus measures helped offset reports of a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and elsewhere across the world.

Chinese shares rose to close the shortened three-session week on a positive note as new virus cases declined in China and investors paid more attention to Beijing's reforms in its capital markets.

Chinese stock markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3 percent to close at 2,979.55, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid half a percent to 24,781.58.

Japanese stocks closed lower and the yen strengthened after Tokyo reported a jump in coronavirus infections to mark its highest daily tally since May 5. The city had 55 new infections, public broadcaster NHK reported. That's the highest since the country lifted a nationwide state of emergency.

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 22,534.32, while the broader Topix index declined 0.42 percent to close at 1,580.50.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group lost 1.8 percent while Fast Retailing rose half a percent.

Australian markets eked out modest gains after the country's major financial regulators urged banks to continue to support households and businesses during the recovery from the coronavirus.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.19 percent to 5,965.70, extending gains for the third straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.2 percent at 6,081.60.

Technology stocks followed their U.S. peers higher, with Appen rising 2.3 percent. Afterpay rose 0.4 percent after releasing a Clearpay update in the U.K.

Ioneer soared 8.7 percent after the company said it was in talks with a 'range of strategic players' to fund the development of its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project.

Gold miners surged as gold prices rose to their highest level since October 2012 on hopes of more monetary stimulus by central banks. Evolution Mining jumped 6.7 percent, Norther Star Resources climbed 4.9 percent, Newcrest Mining added 2.5 percent and Regis Resources gained 2.3 percent.

Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search rose 2-3 percent as oil prices extended losses from the previous session.

Seoul stocks posted strong gains, with upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe as well as eased tensions with North Korea helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark Kospi climbed 30.27 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,161.51. Heavyweight Samsung Electronics advanced 2.9 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix added 2.3 percent.

Earlier in the day, North Korea has decided to suspend "military action plans" against South Korea during a Central Military Commission meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong-un.

New Zealand shares ended sharply higher as the country's central bank kept rates unchanged and maintained its pace of quantitative easing, as widely expected, but indicated it is prepared to provide additional stimulus as necessary. The benchmark NZX-50 index climbed 1.14 percent to 11,259.41.

U.S. stocks rose for a second straight session overnight, but ended well off their day's highs as reports of a spike in virus cases in some states offset positive news out of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7 percent to reach fresh record closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent.

