Asian Shares Mostly Higher In Thin Holiday Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Thursday after a top U.S. health official said Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir was likely to become the standard of care for Covid-19.

Speaking at the White House Wednesday, top U.S. doctor Anthony Fauci said that early results from a trial showed it helped certain patients recover more quickly.

Investor sentiment was further bolstered after the Federal Reserve left key interest rates near zero, as widely expected, and said the U.S. central bank would continue to support recovery from the economic shock of the coronavirus.

The markets in South Korea and Hong Kong were closed in honor of the birth of Buddha. Chinese shares rose after the release of mixed economic data. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose by 37.64 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,860.08.

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in April, although at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.8, down from 52.0 in March.

The non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 53.2 in April, roughly in line with expectations and up from 52.3 in the previous month.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.4 last month from 50.1 in March.

Japanese shares climbed as traders returned to their desks after a holiday on Wednesday. The Nikkei average rallied 422.50 points, or 2.14 percent, to 20,193.69 on the back of promising early trial results of an experimental Covid-19 treatment and on data showing that Japan's industrial production fell less than expected in March. The broader Topix index closed 1.03 percent higher at 1,464.03.

Industrial production in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent month on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. That beat expectations for a drop of 5.2 percent following the 0.3 percent fall in February.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 5.2 percent - again beating forecasts for a decline of 6.1 percent following the 5.7 percent gain in the previous month.

Retail sales in Japan were down 4.6 percent year-on-year in March - barely beating expectations for a decline of 4.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.6 percent increase in February (originally 1.7 percent).

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing soared 5.1 percent. SoftBank Group pared early gains to end half a percent higher. The company said it now expects its net loss for the year ending March to widen to 900 billion yen from its previous forecast of 750 billion yen, reflecting new losses related to its investment in office-sharing firm WeWork.

Australian markets gained ground as risk appetite improved following encouraging data from Covid drug trials in the United States, a surge in oil prices and assurances of support from the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 129 points, or 2.39 percent, to 5,522.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 133.90 points, or 2.45 percent, at 5,597.70.

Energy stocks led the surge as oil prices continued to rebound from the early-week tumble. Santos climbed 9.3 percent, Origin Energy soared 8.8 percent and Woodside Petroleum jumped 6.9 percent.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto surged 4 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group advanced 1.9 percent after hiking its annual iron ore shipments forecast.

Gold miners ended broadly lower after gold extended losses to a fourth straight session overnight.

ANZ Banking rose 1.4 percent after unveiling its half-year results. The other three banks gained 3-4 percent.

New Zealand shares gave up early gains to end sharply lower for the day as investors booked profits from recent outperformers. The benchmark NZX-50 index dropped 134.12 points, or 1.26 percent, to 10,532.07. Meridian Energy slumped 5.5 percent, Spark New Zealand tumbled 3.9 percent and Ryman Healthcare lost 3.1 percent.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as Gilead reported early positive data in remdesivir studies as Covid-19 drug and the Fed vowed to continue with its aggressive policy stance until it is comfortable that the economy is back on its feet.

The Fed's emergency credit facilities are "wide open" and "we can do more of that," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference. Investors shrugged off a report showing that the U.S. economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first three months of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 3.6 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 2.7 percent.

