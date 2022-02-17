Asian Shares Mostly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday after notes from the latest Fed meeting showed officials are leaning toward more decision action on inflation but set no firm targets.

Ukraine worries persisted after the United States said it had seen no evidence of a significant Russian pullback of its military forces from Ukraine's borders.

Chinese shares ended marginally higher on hopes for more policy easing. Hong Kong shares eked out modest gains, with the Hang Seng rising 0.30 percent to 24792.77 after reports that authorities are preparing mass testing to fight Covid.

Japanese shares fell after data showed exports grew less than expected in January and the adjusted trade balance went further into deficit for the month. Core machinery orders rose 3.6 percent in December from the previous month, offering some respite.

The Nikkei average fell 227.53 points, or 0.83 percent, to 27,232.87 while the broader Topix index closed 0.79 percent lower at 1,931.24. Fast Retailing, Fanuc, Toyota Motor and SoftBank dropped 1-2 percent ahead of an announcement on easing of strict virus border rules.

Australian markets ended slightly higher as Woodside Petroleum reported strong annual results and firm bullion prices helped lift gold miners.

Australia's unemployment rate stayed held steady at 4.2 percent in January as a surge in the Omicron strain of Covid-19 took a toll on hours worked, data showed earlier in the day.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 11.30 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,296.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended little changed with a positive bias at 7,574.80.

Oil & gas producer Woodside Petroleum surged 4.1 percent while gold miners Norther Star Resources and Newcrest Mining rose 4.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers lost 7.5 percent after it posted a 14.2 percent drop in first-half profit.

Seoul stocks rose for a second straight session after the FOMC meeting minutes offered no surprises. Investors also cheered government data showing that the country recorded its highest employment growth in 22 years in January due to a low base effect and the ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic.

The Kospi average rose 14.41 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,744.09 amid foreign and institutional buying. Battery maker Samsung SDI topped the gainers list to end 3.2 percent higher at 557,000 won.

New Zealand shares rallied as investors cheered positive start to the local earnings season. The benchmark NZX-50 index climbed 134.93 points, or 1.11 percent, to 12,256.82.

Fletcher Building rose 3 percent, Ebos jumped 4.3 percent and SkyCity Entertainment Group added 1.7 percent. Clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson tumbled 4.3 percent after warning first-half profit could fall as much as 44 percent.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session narrowly mixed overnight, as climbing oil prices coupled with upbeat retail sales and industrial production data helped revive inflation fears.

Meanwhile, the late-January FOMC meeting minutes revealed that officials discussed plans for interest rate hikes and a reduction in the asset holdings, though members urged a measured approach to tightening policy.

The S&P 500 inched up marginally, while the Dow slipped 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.1 percent.

