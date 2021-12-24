Asian Shares Mostly Higher Ahead Of Christmas Break

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday after data indicated that both Merck's and Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral pills were effective against the Omicron variant.

Investor sentiment was buoyed by optimism that the Omicron variant might be highly infections, but less likely to lead to hospitalization.

Another batch of upbeat U.S. economic data, including improved consumer sentiment, increased new home sales and better-than-expected durable goods sales also helped bolster investor mood.

Chinese shares fell, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index falling 25.29 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,618.05 after a local outbreak of Covid-19.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 30.12 points, or 0.13 percent, to 23,223.76 after troubled Chinese developer said it would "actively engage with offshore creditors" to develop a workable restructuring plan for its offshore debts.

Japanese shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note as investors fretted about the first community infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Tokyo.

In economic news, November consumer inflation marked the biggest year-on-year rise in nearly two years on surging fuel costs.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank will patiently maintain strong monetary support as inflation remains below the targets.

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower 28,782.59, but posted a 0.8 percent weekly gain. The broader Topix index closed 0.13 percent lower at 1,986.78.

Shares of companies related to economic reopening such as airlines and railways ended lower after four infections with the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the Japanese capital.

Australian markets ended firmly in positive territory after various studies suggested reduced hospitalizations with the Omicron variant. Closer home, authorities said they would further shorten the booster shot interval for Covid-19 vaccines.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 32.70 points, or 0.44 percent, to 7,420.30 in a holiday-shortened trade, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 37.20 points, or 0.48 percent, at 7,744.70.

Wealth manager AMP surged 6.4 percent after announcing a sale of its infrastructure debt division to Ares Management for A$428 million ($310 million). Energy stocks rose for the fourth day on the back of an overnight surge in oil prices.

Seoul stocks rose for a fourth straight session to reach a one-week high amid eased Omicron concerns over the impact of the omicron variant on the global economy. The Kospi average inched up 14.26 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,012.43.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rallied 3.1 percent while leading chemical firm LG Chem lost over 2 percent.

New Zealand shares inched higher, with the benchmark NZX 50 index ending up 25.70 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,888.41 during the holiday-shortened session. Oceania Healthcare topped the gainers list to rise as much as 2.3 percent.

U.S. stocks rose for the third straight session overnight as another batch of positive economic data and easing Omicron worries boosted sentiment ahead of a long Christmas weekend.

The S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to notch a record closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent and the Dow added 0.6 percent.

