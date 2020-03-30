Asian Shares Mixed On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday on fears that the global economy has clearly entered recession due to coronavirus.

The pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

Total infections worldwide surpassed 700,000 over the weekend and the death toll surged past 30,000 as Europe and the United States endured their darkest days of the crisis.

Chinese stocks ended lower and the yuan slid as China's central bank lowered short-term funding rates and injected cash into its financial system.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 24.99 points, or 0.90 percent, to 2,747.21, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 1.32 percent at 23,175.11.

The People's Bank of China decided to lower the 7-day reverse repo rate to 2.20 percent from 2.40 percent. The central bank injected CNY 50 billion into the financial system and said it would maintain sufficient liquidity in the system to underpin economic activity.

Japanese shares fell sharply as a stronger yen on fears over the spreading coronavirus prompted investors to cash in on recent gains. The Nikkei average dropped 304.46 points, or 1.57 percent, to 19,084.97, while the broader Topix index closed 1.64 percent lower at 1,435.54.

Market heavyweight SoftBank tumbled 5 percent and Fast Retailing declined 2.5 percent. Automaker Honda Motor fell about 1 percent, Toyota Motor lost more than 3 percent and Nissan Motor plunged 5.2 percent as both the dollar and yen rose against emerging market currencies.

Sony shed 3.8 percent. The company said the coronavirus had hammered its music and entertainment venues, as well as sales of its electronic products.

Fujifilm jumped 6 percent on reports the government will support research linked to its anti-flu medicine Avigan as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

Australian markets saw their biggest single-day surge in 23 years after reports that the government is mulling wage subsidies for up to six months to counteract the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 339 points, or 7 percent, to 5,181.40 despite the worsening health crisis as the total number of cases in the country rose past 4,000. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 319.80 points, or 6.56 percent, at 5,194.

Ansell, the manufacturer of special gloves, soared as much as 25 percent after reaffirming its full-year earnings. CSL surged 12 percent, Cochlear climbed 9.8 percent and Ramsay Health Care added 11.9 percent.

The big four banks rallied 8-11 percent, while supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles gained 9.6 percent and 6.9 percent respectively. Shares of IAG surged nearly 11 percent after the insurer maintained its earnings outlook for fiscal 2020.

The Australian Banking Association said banks will extend the six-month deferral of loans to 30,000 more business to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Miners BHP, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto rose 2-5 percent. Oil & gas giant Woodside Petroleum advanced 6.7 percent, Santos soared 9 percent and Beach Energy surged 10.5 percent.

Seoul stocks ended on a flat note after the government said it would make an emergency cash payment to most families and draw up a second supplementary budget next month to minimize the fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus. The benchmark Kospi fell over 2 percent in early trade before recovering to end the session little changed at 1,717.12.

New Zealand shares advanced as a weaker kiwi dollar helped lift exporters such as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and A2 Milk Co.

The benchmark NZX-50 index rose by 104.46 points, or 1.09 percent, to 9,661.19 as policymakers launched a loan program for corporates to meet liquidity needs. Fisher & Paykel jumped 6.6 percent and A2 Milk rose 2.8 percent.

Singapore's Straits Times index was down as much as 4.6 percent on fears that the economy may be heading for a recession this year. The Monetary Authority of Singapore projected GDP growth this year at -4 to -1 per cent.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday to snap a three-day winning streak despite the House of Representatives approving a $2 trillion package to address the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite give up 3.8 percent and the S&P 500 declined 3.4 percent.

